Inside David Beckham, King Charles discussion after Harry-Brooklyn alliance

David Beckham, Legendary footballer and former caption of England team, made big confession in meeting with King Charles on Monday evening at the opening of the highly anticipated Chelsea Flower Show.

Queen Camilla, Charles and David were seen chatting and smiling together at the event in presence of an array of additional guests.

David, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, shared some interesting things about his big day with the royal couple.

Camilla, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, said: "Nice to see you again, I'm glad you got the roses."

Nicola also told HELLO! about David's response: "It's so beautiful, beautiful congratulations, it's beautiful, it's beautiful."

He also appeared to recall his milestone birthday, which was not attended by Brooklyn, saying: "It was a busy weekend - we took photos, lots of photos. It was a busy weekend; it was good for me."

He added: "I know yes, it was good for us as a family, yes."

Victoria's husband was also seen chatting to the monarch about a 'gift' sent to him by the royal couple.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Nicola revealed what Charles said: "Did you have a good birthday? You got it, didn't you?"

"It was incredible, I enjoyed it, it was very kind," replied David.

Charles seemingly then said: "Not at all you're absolutely welcome at any time", which prompted David to say: "Oh my goodness, I'm glad it's over now."



