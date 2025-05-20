Meghan and Harry’s seven year itch revealed

Meghan and Harry celebrate 7th anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked seven years of marriage on Monday, with Meghan sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The 43-year-old duchess posted a nostalgic mood board to Instagram, featuring snapshots of her relationship with Prince Harry dating back to 2016, as well as rare glimpses of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But while the couple celebrated their milestone privately, speculation about the state of their marriage has surfaced once again.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond weighed in on recent rumors, suggesting that the pair may be drifting in different directions.

"There’s a silly old saying about the seven-year itch, but, to my eye, Harry and Meghan look as solid a couple as ever,” she told The Mirror. “Who knows what really goes on inside a marriage?"

While some royal watchers suggest the couple are on 'two separate paths' professionally with Meghan focusing on her lifestyle ventures and Harry continuing his work with Invictus and other charitable efforts others believe they remain united behind closed doors.

Jennie Bond went on to reflect on how the dynamic between the Duke and Duchess has evolved since they first stepped onto the royal stage together.

“When they started out, Meghan was very much the apprentice learning the royal ropes with Harry as her mentor,” Bond explained.

“Now, they seem to be on two very separate paths, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

She added that their individual pursuits could actually strengthen their relationship:

"It can be good for a marriage each doing what they know and excel at, and coming home with plenty to share with a supportive partner who can help test out ideas."

“Lots of couples thrive with different careers or interests,” she concluded, offering a hopeful take amid the growing speculation about the Sussexes’ current trajectory.