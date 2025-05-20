How Prince Louis made Kate Middleton 'proud' by keeping major royal secret

Prince Louis helped plan a surprise for his older sister, Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis may be the youngest of the Wales children, but his ability to keep a royal secret has left his mom Kate Middleton beaming with pride.

As reported by HELLO! magazine, the Princess of Wales was “extremely proud” of her and Prince William’s six-year-old son for staying tight-lipped about a surprise ballet performance she had planned for Princess Charlotte at last year’s Together At Christmas carol service.

The annual Westminster Abbey event, hosted by Kate, featured a magical lineup of performances.

But the highlight for 10-year-old Charlotte was the secret ballet arranged just for her. And the moment was made even more special because Louis helped keep it under wraps.

Despite his famously cheeky public moments, Louis reportedly stayed true to his promise and didn’t spill the surprise.

Not even Lady Gabriella Windsor, who helped advise Kate on the event’s musical acts, knew about the ballet addition.

“There were surprises for everyone, even the people involved,” Lady Windsor told HELLO! “It was very special... extremely moving.”

Lady Windsor, a music enthusiast and new patron of Restore The Music, also recommended artists like Gregory Porter and Rosey Chan, who took part in the celebration.

But in the end, it was Prince Louis’ small gesture and major self-control that truly stole the show.