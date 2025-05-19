Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid: Marriage is on the cards?

Bradly Cooper, Gigi Hadid ready to take next step in relationship

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are on the path to become husband and wife soon.

The two were first linked in 2023, and since then they have kept things a bit private.

The American fashion model sparked engagement speculation at her 30th birthday when she appeared at her birthday party wearing a ring on her left hand.

Though the duo has neither confirmed nor rejected the authenticity of any such circulating news; however, the word is that the playboy days of the Hangover star are over now and he is willing to 'settle' now.

The source told RadarOnline that Cooper and Hadid are very much 'in love' and are looking at the future ahead with each other as husband and wife.

Not only that - the pair hopes to have a baby too!

The insider revealed that the 50-year-oldand Hadid are 'totally smitten' and she generated a lot of 'buzz' when Zayn Malik's ex appeared wearing a ring though there was no confirmation from her.

"But it's pretty clear that’s where she hopes things are heading," continued the insider, "she wouldn’t be this committed if Bradley wasn’t on the same page."

For the unversed, each of the two have children with their previous partners. Bradley Cooper has one daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex Irina Shayk, while Hadid also shares one daughter Khai Hadid Malik with her former partner Zayn Malik.