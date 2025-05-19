Guests moved as Meghan Markle thanked Charles in her powerful speech

Getting married to the person of your choice is a dream come true for many.

But marrying a prince and joining the royal family brings with it a great deal of responsibility.

Seven years ago, the Hollywood actress and Suits star, Meghan Markle walked down the aisle of St George's Chapel to marry Prince Harry.

People around the world came together to celebrate the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Following the church ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests attended a lunchtime reception hosted by none other than Harry's now estranged father, King Charles, at Frogmore House.

It was there that Meghan proved she was a modern bride by delivering a powerful speech- one that reportedly left many in awe.

In her heartfelt remarks, she said she had 'found her prince', praised the late Queen and even thanked Charles for walking her down the aisle in absence of her father, Thomas Markle, who did not attend the big day.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted in their book Finding Freedom that Meghan's speech subtly hinted at the restrictions she felt during her time in the Royal Family.

'This American was no typical duchess', they wrote.

'You could literally hear a pin drop,' recalled a close confidant, describing the speech as a momentous occasion for the Americans present.

'For her to have been quiet for as long a she had, and then have this really safe space where she could give these heartfelt remarks, it was a really special moment.'

Today Meghan is celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary with her prince, Harry.

Years later, she revisited the issue of losing her voice during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. She admitted feeling silenced and even compared herself to The little Mermaid, who lost her voice after marrying royalty.