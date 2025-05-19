Victoria Beckham publicly tells son Brooklyn she loves him amid feud rumours

Victoria Beckham shares four children with husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has nothing but love for her family despite rumours of a feud with son Brooklyn.

On May 19, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared a family snapshot on Instagram Stories that included her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, amid long-standing speculation of a rift.

“We both love you all so much,” she wrote over the image, speaking for herself and husband David Beckham.

In the photo, Brooklyn stood with his arm around younger sister Harper, while siblings Romeo and Cruz, as well as Victoria’s parents Jackie and Anthony Adams, smiled for the camera.

The post comes just one day after Victoria tagged Brooklyn in a birthday tribute for her father, sharing several old family photos. Brooklyn hasn’t responded publicly to the posts.

The Beckham family has faced ongoing rumours of tension, particularly since Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding. The couple skipped David’s recent 49th birthday celebrations, missing both a black-tie dinner in London and a Cotswolds family party.

Despite the speculation, Nicola has continued to deny there’s any drama.

“I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2024. “It's really weird… when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

The couple recently marked their third wedding anniversary.