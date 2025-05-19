'Twilight' actor witnesses 'unexpected' change in him after welcoming first child

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse welcomed baby girl in March 2024

Robert Pattinson recently made a ravishing appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival along with Jennifer Lawrence.

The two attended the film gala for the premiere of their new film, Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsey.

The film revolves around a mother who is struggling to maintain her sanity as she battles with a severe mental condition. Her health also takes a toll on her relationship with her husband.

Pattinson is a father of a daughter, who he welcomed with partner Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.

The Batman actor has confessed that after becoming a father, he has noticed some real changes in him.

In a press conference at Cannes Film Festival, the 39-year-old stated, "I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy."

Previously, Robert shared that he has become more social after welcoming his first kid.

He explained, “It opens up a huge world! I've been such a hermit — like, I never really met my neighbours before. And now because you're just constantly, like, in the playground all the time? I'm just hanging out with my neighbours.”

Work wise, Pattinson is going to feature in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey alongside Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.