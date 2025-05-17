Beyonce delivers sad news to fans amid Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce fans get disappointed after new update as tour reaches East coast

Beyonce fans are heartbroken over the latest update from the songstress right before she was supposed to take her tour to the East coast.

The 43-year-old singer had to delay her show in Chicago for several hours because of the weather conditions which indicated tornado warnings.

As per reports by Chicago Sun-Times, Queen Bey had to delay the first of her three shows in the city, on Thursday, May 15th when Chicago came under strong thunderstorms.

The outlet reported that the concertgoers had to find shelter for a long time until the storms settled.

“Our primary objective is to keep all our guests safe and secure. We have vast experience in handling severe weather on major event days. Our severe weather plans are ready to implement if the need should arise,” read the reports.

However, fans’ enthusiasm was unmatched as one of them said, "If I have to sit through a tornado, outside in a field, I would do it.”

Another added, "You only live once, and Beyoncé is a once-in-a-lifetime performer, so we have to see her."

After this concert, the Diva hitmaker is set to play shows in New Jersey but weather officials have already issued a warning that it might get difficult to reach the venues.

The Cowboy Carter Tour marks Queen Bey’s first tour after her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which spanned across 56 shows in total.