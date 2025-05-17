Palace issues update on King Charles ties with Prince Harry

The relations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles have been strained since the Duke of Sussex made some explosive comments about the Firm earlier this month.

While the Palace remains uninvolved in private matter, it was forced to issue a statement as Harry’s security verdict opened a can of worms for the monarch once again.

King Charles’s office was approached about the status of his current relation with son Harry, following the bombshell interview with BBC. However, the Buckingham Palace declined to comment when Fox News Digital posed the question.

However, the Palace spokesperson officially released a message immediately after Harry called it an “institutional stitch-up”.

“All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion,” they said.

According to royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, Harry ongoing rift with his father is a “test” not just for the King himself but also the legacy that he will leave behind.

“It has been extremely important and admirable that Charles has been able, despite his love for his wayward son Harry, to maintain royal protocol, family unity and to maintain the monarchy’s dignified public image,” Fordwich told the outlet.

The expert lauded Charles for his discipline and poise to not react to his son’s explosive remarks and insults.

“A lesser man might well engage in a squalid tit-for-tat public back and forth with Harry,” she said. “His resilience, at such a vulnerable time suffering from cancer, has garnered the admiration of so many, now even more so, in stark contrast to Harry’s constant moaning.”