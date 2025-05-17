Cassie husband Alex Fine stuns public with first statement amid Diddy trial

Cassie Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, stirred strong emotions with a powerful statement, his first since the sex trafficking trial involving Cassie’s ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, began.

Following his wife's intense four-day testimony against Diddy, Fine’s heartfelt and courageous words were read aloud by Cassie’s attorney, Doug Wigdor, following the conclusion of her time on the witness stand.

“Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past,” the statement, released Friday, began.

Fine reflected on the emotional rollercoaster he experienced during his wife’s testimony, feeling both immense pride in her courage and infuriated that she had to confront the man who once tried to break her.

He didn’t hesitate to call out the disgraced mogul, confronting the man at the centre of it all with a dose of reality.

“Please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man,” the statement continued.

Fine’s words went beyond support, they were a declaration of love, respect, and defiance for his wife and the mother of his kids.

“Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her,” he concluded.

The public quickly rallied behind Fine’s words, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their admiration and support.

“I honor Alex Fine ! I pray that everything he said is the thoughts of his heart,” one user commented.

“This was so graceful, and I’m glad that she has him. unconditional love is rare,” another raved.

“Now that’s a real masculine man. Love it. He’s so secure in his love and in hisself [sic] he doesn’t need credit for her work,” a third lauded, echoing sentiments of others.

It is pertinent to note that Fine stood by his 38-year-old wife throughout the four emotionally gruelling days of testimony, supporting her while she is pregnant with their third child.