‘Eddington’: Joaquin Phoenix gets emotional receiving 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix and ‘Eddington’ receive standing ovation at Cannes

Ari Aster’s latest film Eddington made quite the entrance at the Cannes Film Festival — with a five-minute standing ovation and, well, a handful of people sneaking out early.

The contemporary Western, set during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, features a powerhouse cast including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and Pedro Pascal.

But even with that lineup and Aster’s signature flair for unsettling storytelling, not everyone seemed ready to ride into this pandemic-era showdown. Somewhere in the upper levels of the theater, at least 20 audience members quietly trickled out during the screening, and a few more made a dash for the doors as the credits loomed.

Still, for many in the crowd, Aster’s latest effort hit the right notes — and they let him know it with sustained applause. The director, attending Cannes for the first time, seemed his usual delightfully awkward self when he addressed the audience afterward.

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what you think. Sorry, I guess? Thank you, I guess?” he offered with a grin. He added, “I feel very privileged to be here. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much for having me.”

Set in May 2020, Eddington unfolds in a tense little town in New Mexico where a standoff between the local sheriff, played by Phoenix, and the mayor, played by Pascal, sets off a fiery chain reaction.

According to the film’s synopsis, it’s a powder keg moment that pits neighbors against each other — all under the shadow of a global pandemic. Also along for the ride are Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Eddington is Aster’s follow-up to his 2023 mind-bending feature Beau Is Afraid, which also starred Phoenix.