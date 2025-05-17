Nicole Kidman shares thoughts on TV Show with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman on working on TV screen with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman may be a powerhouse on screen, but don’t expect her to share the spotlight with husband Keith Urban anytime soon—at least not on television.

While fans might dream of a romantic drama starring the longtime couple, Kidman is keeping the Hollywood and home life lines firmly drawn.

“No,” the actress told People with a smile at the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on May 15, when asked if she’d ever do a TV show with her country star hubby.

“We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show.”

Kidman, 57, clearly prefers to keep her Emmy-winning TV work separate from her duet-worthy relationship. But she’s not ruling out more screen time with some of her past alter egos.

When asked if she’d consider stepping back into the shoes of characters like Masha from Nine Perfect Strangers, Celeste Wright from Big Little Lies, Grace Fraser from The Undoing, or even Margaret from Expats, her answer was as enthusiastic as ever.

“That's hilarious. I'd be up for it. As you know, I'm up for most things. I like to be able to say I'm game,” she said, embracing the idea of all her on-screen personas somehow colliding in one chaotic universe.

“So I'm always ready to try things, and I have a huge passion for what I do,” she added.

“I love doing what I do, and I've been incredibly fortunate in my journey, and I'm just always a bit excited. I don't take any of it for granted. I'm like, ‘Okay, thank you. Thank you, universe.’”

While she’s happily immersed in fictional drama on screen, off-screen life with Urban has been anything but scripted chaos.

Married since 2006 and parents to daughters Sunday Rose and Faith, Kidman and Urban have built a lasting, private bond in the public eye. And if their “life is a show,” it’s one that clearly doesn’t need a network deal to keep going strong.