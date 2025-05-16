Sadie Sink opens up about growing up as a child star in Hollywood

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has recently revealed what it’s like to grow up as a child star in Hollywood.

The actress is currently playing the role of Shelby Holcomb in Kimberly Belflower's Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain.

In the play, Sadie takes on the role of a high school student who uses an English class discussion to expose a dark secret from her past.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the actress shared that she sees a lot of herself in the Shelby role.

“Shelby has a real emotional maturity that I don't even know if she's aware of yet,” said the 24-year-old.

Sadie noted, “That was always something I kind of related to; of growing up a little bit faster.”

The actress, who earned a leading actress 2025 Tony Award nomination for her performance in the play, added, “It's just something that I've felt really connected to.”

When asked what she liked about Shelby character, Sadie revealed, “I like Shelby’s commitment to bits. She’s very well versed in pop culture, and when she wants to go along with a bit, she'll really go for it.”

“So, I like that,” added the actress.

For the unversed, Sadie has been working in the entertainment industry since the age of 10 when she landed roles on Broadway in the 2012 revival of Annie and later 2015's The Audience.

However, in 2017, the actress rose to global fame with her role as Max Mayfield in Netflix's Stranger Things. She was just 15-year-old at the time.