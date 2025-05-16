Jin excites fans with second solo album release ahead of BTS reunion

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, finally dropped his second solo album, Echo, a month after teasing it.

While the BTS ARMY continued waiting for a much anticipated BTS reunion, Jin treated them with a seven-track EP and a music video starring Shin Se Kyung for the Don’t Say You Love Me.

Other tracks included in the album, released on Friday, May 16, are Nothing Without Your Love, Loser featuring YENA, Rope It, With the Clouds, Background and To Me, Today.

Jin’s sophomore album came nearly half a year after he stole his fans’ hearts with his debut solo album EP Happy.

Happy featured single Running Wild, which marked JIN’s second Billboard Hot 100 entry separate from his mega-famous septet, following 2022’s The Astronaut.

Jin first announced the mini-album about a month before its release, describing Echo as offering the musician’s "perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity."

Notably, Jin became the first BTS member to complete his military service in June 2024. Since then, he’s kept fans engaged with new projects as they await the whole group’s reunion once the remaining members complete their duties.