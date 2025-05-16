Prince Harry's last hope of royal reunion shattered by royal cousins

Prince Harry's last hope of royal reunion shattered by Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara

Prince Harry's last hope of a royal reunion was seemingly shattered by his royal cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall after his bombshell interview.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently sat down for an interview with BBC following a major setback in his UK security case.

During the television program, Harry offered an olive branch to the royal family and made shocking comments about his father, King Charles' cancer, raising the eyebrows of royal fans and commentators.

The former working royal said, "Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has, he, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Unfortunately, Harry's move sparked negative reactions as the well-wishers of the royal family criticised him for once again discussing private family matters on television.

Now, Harry also received sad news from her cousins, Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara, who reportedly might play the role of peacemakers between the Sussexes and the royals.

According to Scottish Daily Express, a new report in Private Eye by Flunkey claimed that now even the trio is "fed up" with Harry's tactics.

"The rest of the family is also fed up. Harry's cousins Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara held out the longest, determined to bring about peace – but even they have now given up after their proffered olive branches were routinely sharpened into arrows and fired back," an insider said.

The source shared, "The late queen insisted the palace door was always kept open for a Sussex return. Not it seems to be locked and bolted. And Harry is trying to change that on live TV."