Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. reunite at ‘M:I8’ premiere

Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. heartfelt reunion at ‘M:I8’ premiere

Tom Cruise and his Jerry Maguire co-star, Cuba Gooding Jr., reunited after nearly 30 years at the red carpet premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

The duo greeted each other with joy, beaming from ear to ear as they saw one another.

As reported by People magazine, Cruise and Gooding Jr. shared a heartfelt moment, exchanging a warm hug and engaging in what appeared to be a sincere, emotional conversation.

In the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, Cruise played the role of a titular character, a sports agent at the top of his game who feels "something just isn’t right."

After having a moral epiphany and sending a company-wide email, he’s fired, leading him to start his own independent agency. He takes his best client, NFL star Rod Tidwell (Gooding Jr.), and his co-worker and love interest Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger) along for the ride.

The film earned widespread acclaim, with Gooding Jr. winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and Cruise receiving a nomination for Best Actor Oscar.

Meanwhile, at the French premiere of The Final Reckoning, Cruise received a five-minute standing ovation following the screening, in recognition of his breath taking stunt performances.

He expressed his appreciation to the audience, saying, "I’m just very grateful, very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain" the crowd by being part of this franchise.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated for release worldwide on May 23.