Lizzo addresses her ‘crazy bond’ with boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo has recently shared rare details about her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright.

During an appearance on May 15 episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, the Grammy winner, reflected on her relationship with Myke and how they first met nearly a decade ago.

The Truth Hurts crooner opened up that she and her boyfriend first met as friends, as she told the host, “I had a friends-to-lovers trope.”

“We both worked on this one TV show, [Wonderland], for MTV. I was the music girl, he was the comedy guy,” recalled the 37-year-old.

Lizzo noted, “I was just like, ‘He’s my best friend.’”

“I didn’t have any guy friends like that — well, I did because you know I’m in the music industry. But I was like ‘Wow, I can really talk to him,’” explained the songstress.

Lizzo pointed out that they had “crazy bond for year”.

“I do love that we were friends first, so that means we can talk about anything,” stated the About Damn Time hit-maker.

Calling it “low-key like a fantasy,” Lizzo added, “It's like a ‘Book-Tok’ dream to be like, ‘Oh my God, like he was my best friend.’”

Lizzo and Myke reportedly confirmed their romance in April 2022 after Andy Cohen accidentally “outed” their relationship when she appeared on his radio show that month.

Two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at a For Your Consideration event for her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Amazon Prime Video reality.

Earlier in December 2022, Lizzo appeared on The Howard Stern Show and talked about the evolution of their relationship.

“We’re very much locked in… I had a lot of things to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel un-loveable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” she said at the time.