50 Cent trolls Jay-Z for friendship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

50 Cent is at it again, stirring the pot on Instagram—this time by throwing a not-so-subtle jab at Jay-Z over his ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The rapper, never one to hold back, posted a carousel of photos on Wednesday showing Diddy and Jay-Z through the years, all buddy-buddy.
And just to turn up the heat, he soundtracked the slideshow with Bill Withers' 1980 hit Just the Two of Us.
Subtle? Not exactly.
“Friends till the end, Jay you still there?” 50 Cent wrote in the caption, clearly enjoying the shade.
“We blew up Kid cudi’s car to show him who’s the BOSS! LOL.”
That last part wasn’t just an offhand joke—it was a sharp reference to a disturbing allegation from Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s explosive 2023 lawsuit against Diddy.
According to the model and singer, Combs allegedly flew into a rage after learning she was romantically involved with Kid Cudi.
So enraged, in fact, that he reportedly threatened to “blow up” the rapper’s car. Not long after, court documents state, “Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.”
Backing up the claim, a spokesperson for Cudi told the New York Times the allegations were “all true.”
While Jay-Z has kept quiet through all this, 50 Cent’s post seems to call him out by association, questioning whether the bond between the two hip-hop titans still stands in light of Diddy’s legal troubles.
As always, 50 isn’t pulling punches—he’s just pulling up the receipts, with a soundtrack and a smirk.
Princess Kate subtly supports Victoria Beckham with fashion choice amid family drama
Jeremy Allen White expressed his desire to host legendary show Saturday Night Live
Katie Price is accused of mistreating puppy in shocking new clip
Queen Camilla's breathtaking event photos released \with shocking twist
Jesse Tyler Ferguson opens up about his father's reaction to his TV characters
Ariana Grande, Selena Gomes, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and more eye a fan-favorite crown