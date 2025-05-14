Zara McDermott’s ex excites fans with latest comments about Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson, who split from Zara McDermott three months before she was first linked to One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, has set the record straight about his relationship with the pop star.

Ahead of their potentially awkward run-in on the pitch at the upcoming Soccer Aid Tournament, the I’m A Celeb star revealed if there’s bad blood between him and his former girlfriend’s current beau.

Despite others suggesting a rivalry between the two due to their love life, Sam, 32, cleared the air by saying, "[I] felt fine" about his meeting with the One Direction star during the exciting game, according to MailOnline.

In addition, he made rare comments about the Steal My Girl singer, telling The Mirror that Louis is "a really nice bloke."

"I’ve never met Louis, but the moment I see him, I’ll be like, 'mate, how amazing is this what we’re doing, and hopefully we can make as much money as possible,'" he said, referring to the charity soccer tournament.

Sam’s manifestation of a cheerful first encounter with Louis came nearly a week after the Perfect singer went Instagram official with the Love Island beauty weeks after making a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Sam didn’t pine over Zara for too long and bounced back fast. He was recently seen passionately kissing Love Island star Samie Elishi at Olivia Attwood’s birthday party earlier this month.