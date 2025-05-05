Benson Boone reflects on ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut: ‘Best night’

Benson Boone had the time of his life at Studio 8H.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker made his debut on Saturday Night Live on May 3, appearing in the episode hosted by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

After exiting Rockefeller Center, the 22-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to relive the experience, posting a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos with cast members and crew.

"SNL. Screaming crying peeing throwing up that was the best night of my life holy," he captioned the post, capturing the chaos and joy of the moment.

The In the Stars singer brought his signature flair to the NBC comedy sketch stage, making a jaw-dropping entrance that included a flip over Brunson, 35.

Notably, earlier he did the acrobatic stunt during the show’s promo segments, making his debut one for the books.

He also performed two high-energy tracks: Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else and Mystical Magical, both singles from his upcoming sophomore album American Heart, slated for release on June 20, 2025.

It is pertinent to note that the performances came just weeks after his breakout set at Coachella, adding to his fast-rising fame and influence.

And the surprises didn’t stop there. Following his SNL appearance, Boone announced the biggest news of his career so far: the American Heart tour, kicking off August 22 and packed with 29 shows.