David Beckham throws subtle dig at Brooklyn for recent drama

David Beckham, former footballer who is considered as the world’s most handsome man, recently shared a glimpse into a secret getaway with his youngest sons, Cruz and Romeo.

The 50-year-old star, who just turned 50, spilled the beans that he planned this getaway with his sons months ago and now they’re making memories and living it up.

Sharing the picture, the star wrote: "Last time boys were allowed to use their phones. Not so happy about it."

David didn’t share if 26-year-old Brooklyn was ever invited on the boys’ trip, but he ended up skipping the holiday and all the birthday celebrations.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz skipped all the family events.

However, the reasons behind their fallout were shared by Mail+, that David seemed to throw a subtle dig at Brooklyn’s no-show, posting "dinner for three" as the family enjoyed a fresh feast of scallops and lobster.

However, Victoria Beckham - fashion icon who is best known for her role in the Spice Girls - has earlier shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his milestone 50th birthday.