Tom Selleck still regrets over past mistakes amid fame

Tom Selleck still feels hurt over sorrows and regrets from the past as he secretly battles with severe health issue.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the actor failed to fulfill his dream of playing basketball and even ruined his first marriage amid fame.

Tom, who was born in Detroit and moved to LA with family, won a spot on the University of Southern California squad after playing at LA Valley Community College.

However, Tom reportedly got into only seven games in 1965-1966, scoring only four points, which is why he was forced to quit his dream and eventually turned his attention to acting.

Another source opened up that Tom’s first wife, Jacki Ray, whom he married in 1971, would support him during his early years of struggle.

But when the actor landed the plum lead role on Magnum, P.I. in 1980, he became famous all over Hawaii where he was filming the show.

A source disclosed that Tom “fell in love with the island and with the island girls”.

On the other hand, Tom’s first wife “couldn't stand the pain of seeing Tom have a good time with other women. He was playing the field – and enjoying it,” said an insider.

“She never suspected Tom would dump her after she had stood behind him during all the lean years when he was a struggling actor looking for a major role,” pointed out the source.

Interestingly, Jacki could not take anymore and she filed for divorce which “crushed” Tom.

And now the actor suffered of arthritis as he turned 80 in January.

“Tom's been to doctors and learned techniques to alleviate the pain, but it's a disease that isn't going to go away. He's learning to adjust to it as best he can,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned, “His arthritis bothers him more some days than others. But Tom is an old-school, true professional, so he never complains about the pain.”

“Tom's a trooper, and he's putting on a brave face. It's painful for others to watch him,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, the source noted, “Until then, he's just going to get through it in his usual macho fashion.”