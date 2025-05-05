Kate Hudson reveals who she'd devour first in 'I'm So Hungry' trend

Kate Hudson shares her unfiltered thoughts on Jimmy Fallon

Kate Hudson is jumping on the bandwagon as she reveals whom she would devour first if she were hungry.

The Running Point star, who recently discovered the “I’m so hungry” trend, shockingly named her top pick in a heartbeat.

Kate hilariously revealed that she could eat a “cute, squishy Jimmy Fallon,” prompting Fallon to share his stance on the subject.

The host of the popular show said that he would love to have Hudson and Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Almost Famous, Legally Blonde, and Running Point characters for dinner.

Sharing his statement on the social media giant, Jimmy said, “I’m so hungry I could eat a Penny Lane, Elle Woods and still have room for Isla Gordon.”

To which, the actress instantly replied, “Apparently that’s not how this trend works.”

In the video, the 46-year-old was spotted scrolling through her phone while engaged in conversation about the latest trend.

When asked about her top pick, the actress couldn’t help but giggle as she shared her unfiltered thoughts about Fallon.

Fans couldn’t contain the excitement within, sharing their responses in the comments section.

One fan commented, “This trend took a wild turn real fast—Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon definitely didn’t see that one coming!”

Another chimed in, adding, “Can't help but feel this is all just some code for some creepy occult shit.”

On professional front, Hudson was last seen starring in Truth Be Told as well as comedy series Running Point.