Travis Barker son Landon's new relationship sparks bizarre reactions online

Landon Barker’s love life sparked social media buzz, but not in the way he’d hoped, as netizens flooded his public account with bizarre commentary.

Over the weekend, Travis Barker’s son went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Skyla Sanders, with intimate photos.

On Saturday, May 3, the 21-year-old shared a carousel whose cover photos featured him planting a sweet kiss on his partner’s forehead and they embraced each other.

Among other photos, one more picture showed the two smiling ear-to-ear as they leaned in on each other during what appeared to be a concert.

However, netizens didn’t hesitate to draw comparisons between Landon’s 20-year-old love interest and his sister Alabama, with one saying, "Anyone else notice he’s dating his sisters clone [laughing emoji]!?"

"I think she looks like his MOM! [laughing emoji] it was my very first thought when I went to her page," another added.

"Does no one else think it's weird how she lowk looks like Alabama," a third wrote.

Not only that, social media users didn't hold back to offer their two cents on his new inking of Sander’s name.

"Bro he gets tattoos of his girls 3 months in," wrote one. "Not the name tattoo already.....bah," another added.

"Yall how long do you think its gonna be until we see yet another tattoo," a third dropped a sarcastic message hinting at how fast he got into a new relationship only a year after breaking up with TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio.

For the unversed, Travis shares Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.