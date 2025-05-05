Billie Lourde remembers late mother on Star Wars Day

Billie Lourd, daughter of the original Star Wars film trilogy actress Carrie Fisher, honoured her late mother with a touching tribute on Star Wars Day.

On Sunday, May 4, the American Horror Story star took to her Instgaram to celebrate her beloved mother’s legacy with a heartwarming picture.

She captured her four-year-old son Kingston Fisher and two-year-old daughter Jackson Joanne, watching their iconic grandmother in Star Wars: Return of Jedi (1983).

Her comments section was filled with love with one fan saying, "Your mom inspired generations—and now her granddaughters get to see her shine. What a powerful moment [teary eyes emoji]."

"Oh this is just perfect," another added with a roe of crying and blooming heart emojis.

And of course no Star Wars Day would be complete without a fan chiming in with the cheeky comment, "May the Fourth be with you" —a playful twist on the iconic Jedi phrase, "May the Force be with you."

Fisher, who died in 2016 at 60, became a pop culture icon due to her memorable role as Princess Leia Organa in the original trilogy of Star Wars films.

She reprised the role for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, footage filmed before her death was used in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and archival footage of Fisher was repurposed for 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Meanwhile, having played Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix, Lourd has shared the screen with her mother in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Lourd is the only child of Fisher and often pays tribute to her late mother on her birthday and Star Wars Day.