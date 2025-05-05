Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's milestone move ignites marriage talk

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Met Gala appearance rings wedding bells for the couple

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be answering a big question buzzing in fans’ mind about their future together.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is rumoured to make a return to the high-profile fashion event after her last appearance in 2016, along with her beau by her side.

The potential Met Gala date would prove to be a telling move for the couple as it comes right when she is reportedly rethinking her relationship with the NFL star.

According to a recent report by Heat World, the Anti-Hero hitmaker, who is in discussions to sign up for the remake of The Bodyguard, has been reconsidering the relationship because her commitment to Hollywood could “jeopardize her future with Travis.”

An insider told the outlet, “She said for so long that all she wanted was to fall in love and get married, and now that is seemingly right in front of her. A lot of people in her life think taking on a huge movie project right now would be putting her relationship in real jeopardy.”

They added, “If Taylor does sign on to do The Bodyguard, it would be such a high-pressure situation... it’s hard to imagine what time she’ll have left for Travis.”

The couple has also raised speculations about where they stand together as Kelce has been recently spotted out and about without Swift.

Under the light of this situation, Swift appearing to the fashion gala with Kelce on her arm would make a big statement about their future together.