Prince Harry ‘poking’ King Charles, Prince William with foolish moves

Prince Harry seems to be playing with fire as the Duke of Sussex’s actions resonate with an emotional outburst during the explosive BBC interview.

The monarch, who is trying to move past the bitter drama of Harry’s security, focusing the VE Day celebrations in hopes that his son’s foolish moves would drop from the headlines.

Senior courtiers at the Palace have slammed the Duke over his pleas for a reconciliation especially after accusing the royal family once again for his troubles.

King Charles’ team stated that Harry was “deluded” to think that the media outburst could restore his ties with the royals or his security status in the UK.

“Harry has simply lost touch with reality. The man doesn’t get the message,” the source said. “His father has avoided all his efforts for the last few years to speak on the phone or try to get messages to him through various circles.”

The source noted that the interview “shows his desperation and refusal to accept any responsibility for attacks on the royals, attempts to undermine the institution and vicious claims about racism and bullying.”

The courtier said that Harry is “quite clearly poking at his father and brother” in order to finally force them into any kind of talks.

However, the Duke of Sussex in for a disappointment as the King and William are not willing to give in to Harry’s antics.

“If Harry reckoned going ‘scorched earth’ was a clever move, he was foolish.”