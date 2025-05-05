Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro catch Broadway date night amid romance rumours

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro at Broadway

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro might be keeping it low-key, but their recent Broadway outing was anything but low-impact. The two were spotted at a performance of John Proctor Is The Villain at New York City’s Booth Theatre, quietly blending in among theatergoers while still making a statement—baseball caps and all.

The show’s official Instagram gave them a warm, cheeky shoutout on Sunday, May 4, writing, “New students at Helen County High: Thanks for joining us, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro and Bonnie Milligan!!”

As if date night at an award-nominated Broadway play needed more star power, Milligan, a Tony-winning Broadway darling, was also along for the theatrical ride.

Garfield, 41, and Barbaro, 34, cozied up for a backstage photo with the cast—one that also featured rising star Sadie Sink, Tony nominee Gabriel Ebert, Fina Strazza, playwright Kimberly Belflower, and director Danya Taymor.

And yes, if you’re keeping track, this play has racked up a whopping seven Tony nominations, including Best Play. No big deal… just another night at the theater for this maybe-more-than-friends duo.

John Proctor Is The Villain offers a bold, modern twist on high school English class drama.

Set in 2018 rural Georgia, it follows a group of teen girls who begin studying Arthur Miller’s The Crucible—only to unravel far more than Puritan hysteria. Through themes of feminism, relationships, and identity, the girls start questioning everything they’ve been taught.

Sadie Sink, who stars as Shelby, has spoken candidly about how relatable the setting is for her.

“I know what it feels like to live in such a small bubble,” she told Teen Vogue.

“That’s what I grew up in, and that sense of community and the role that the church plays in that, and how that can really warp some views and just make your world seem a lot smaller.”

She continued, “I think about what has changed between now and then. Things may look a little bit different, but… are they, you know?”