David Beckham's family appreciation leaves Brooklyn out of equation

David Beckham opens up about creating special memories with family minus Brooklyn Beckham

David Beckham is opening up about creating special memories with family, excluding his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

The English footballer took to his Instagram on Sunday, May 4, to share an important update with his fans and friends.

Posting a photo of himself and his other family members, including wife Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham, the 50-year-old wrote in the caption, “Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all!”

What really caught the fans’ attention was the fact that his eldest son Brooklyn was missing from the family fame, raising eyebrows following his wife Nicola Peltz’s recent fall-out with the Beckham's.

One fan commented, “Where is Brooklyn?”

Meanwhile, another chimed in, adding, “Where is Brooklyn and his wife?”

A third exclaimed, “Brooklyn is going to regret missing this moments.”

Another fan expressed disbelief over Brooklyn's latest actions, writing, “Beautiful photos. Brooklyn will come to regret being with his family on these special occasions… Shame on his wife!”

Although his relationship with his family appears close-knit, rumours suggest his wife has had tension with them in the recent times.