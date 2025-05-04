Sydney Sweeney spotted getting cosy with MGK after recent split

Sydney Sweeney and MGK seen getting close after splitting with their partners

Sydney Sweeney and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be close to one another at their latest outing.

The 27-year-old actress was seen sharing an intimate moment with the rapper, 35, during the opening of the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas with Tao Hospitality Group, on Saturday.

The Euphoria star appeared in a denim mini skirt, paired with a white tank top, in a video obtained by Page Six.

The video clip showed her and MGK standing close to each other as they talked and hugged.

The Emo Girl hitmaker, who recently welcomed a baby girl with Megan Fox, opted for a pair of baggy jeans and a red tank top for the outing.

The pair’s chemistry garnered much attention after their recent breakups with their longtime partners, Megan Fox, and Jonathan Davino, but Sweeney and MGK have notably known each other since 2021.

The duo appeared in a film, Downfalls High, back in 2021, and have known each other since.

This comes after rumours circulated around Sweeney and her Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar when they were seen together last week at the Stagecoach Festival.

Although their conversation appeared flirty to some, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two are just friends.

“They are just really good friends, and Sydney is living her best life right now,” the insider said on Thursday.