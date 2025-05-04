Sarah Ferguson receives message from Beatrice, Eugenie after royal honour

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie paid a heartfelt tribute to their mother Sarah Ferguson in a new podcast appearance.

The York sisters honoured their mom's "resilience, strength and individuality" in conversation with their friend and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Speaking of their childhood memories on Lessons From Our Mothers podcast, Eugenie shared, "...at the beginning, she's so spontaneous and full of joy bubbles."

"She taught us how to be Table Manners A and Table Manners Z - so we’d go between the two and we’d know what the boundaries were," the Princess of York added.

Eugenie revealed her mother taught the York sisters, "'You guys are really the only other people in each others lives who know exactly what goes on.'"

Moreover, Beatrice shared that the Duchess of York must be really proud of her unbreakable bond with Eugenie.

"The relationship that Eug and I have, but also the relationship we have with her and how sacred that is," the new mother said.

"We are a tripod, but we are each other’s biggest fans and now in our career paths and in our charity work, we turn up for each other and that relationship and the effort and the work that she put into creating that is probably one of the things that I’m most proud of," Beatrice further stated.

It is important to note that Beatrice and Eugenie opened up about their love for Fergie after she was invited to Buckingham Palace for an event related to cancer.