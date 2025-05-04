King Charles celebrates key milestone in reign, ignoring Harry’s plea

King Charles is putting the rift with his estranged son, Prince Harry, on the backburner as he marked an important day in his reign.

Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, but the coronation was held in May 2023 with a historic ceremony at the Westminster Abbey.

Amid the noise of Prince Harry’s security verdict and the Duke of Sussex’s shocking claims against the Royal Household, Buckingham Palace released a delightful video about the monarch viewing the portraits from the memorable day.

“As part of Their Majesties’ Coronation celebrations, The King commissioned five artists to capture some of the most significant moments of the weekend,” the message alongside the video.

“The artworks were completed over a number of months before being presented to His Majesty at Clarence House in September 2024.”

The artists who were commissioned for project – Phoebe Stannard, Fraser Scarfe and Gideon Summerfield – had a chance to show their work to the King themselves.

The update comes after Prince Harry lost his security bid to get state-funded security in the UK. In the explosive interview that followed, the Duke of Sussex stated that he would "love" a reconciliation with his family but shared that his cancer-stricken father "would not speak" to him.

Prince Harry was one of the attendees at the coronation of his father but was seated in the third row, signifying the downgraded rank in the family. Moreover, the Duke once visited his father for a 30-minute meeting after getting a phone call about his father's diagnosis.

However, despite hopes of reconciliation with the royals, Harry's relationship have continued to get worse. Now, royal insiders have expressed that the Duke's interview may have severed any last hope of a reunion.