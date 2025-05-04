Quinta Brunson brings out Sabrina Carpenter for musical ‘SNL’ monologue

Sabrina Carpenter surprise entry during Quinta Brunson in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Quinta Brunson made her hosting debut at Saturday Night Live and during her monologue, the writer and actress opted for an interesting musical over a key trait she shares with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Abbot Elementary star and creator belted a song during her monologue singing about many benefits and joy of being a short person.

"Shorties, tonight, this one’s for us," Brunson, who was flanked by dancers said, shouting out perks like getting "wasted on one glass of wine."

She also gave a shout-out to some A-list celebrities, including 5'7" Tom Holland, 5'5" Kendrick Lamar and 4'8" Olympian Simone Biles.

While she continued to dance and flaunt her short height, the Please Please Please crooner made a surprise entrance and joked about their mutual experiences.

"When you eat short rib, does it just taste like rib? When you read short stories, are they just novels?" she said.

The duo continued to acknowledge celebrities. Referring to Jeremy Allen White (5'7") they ended the song agreeing on that life is "just more fun when you’re fun-sized."

While Brunson was the host guest for the evening, Benson Boone joined her as the musical guest of SNL but he did not perform with the girls. The singer previously made headlines with his breakout performance at the Coachella last weekend.