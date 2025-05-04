Tom Hardy makes rare comment about hair amid transplant rumours

Tom Hardy has recently set the record straight on hair transplant amid long-standing rumour that he has undergone a secret cosmetic procedure to alter his appearance.

Speaking with Hits Radio UK’s Will Best, the Venom star revealed whether his hair was all natural or not.

The Celebrity Big Brother co-presenter said that he believed he and Tom actually had a “few things in common”.

Tom opened up that he was impressed by Will's dressing he’d chosen to conduct the interview in.

“I like your socks…I do like your jumper as well actually,” remarked the father-of-two.

Tom continued, “Are you ‘77? You look good on it man. You look better than I do.”

“I wouldn’t say that,” replied Will, before the Peaky Blinders favourite said, “Got your own hair and everything. I’ve got someone else’s.”

The ITV star mentioned that he thought Tom’s hair was “beautiful”.

However, the Havoc actor quipped, “They might want it back, it’s that good.”

Meanwhile, Tom and his wife Charlotte would like to keep their children out of the spotlight, but their son Louis had the occasional red carpet appearance and he looked much like his famous dad.

In a previous interview with E! News in 2024, Tom disclosed that his son would give honest advice about his big screen projects.

“I mean, he wouldn't ever tell me [if he likes it]. He's 16, you know what I mean? [But] he tells me what I'm getting right or wrong,” added the actor.