King Charles may give Royal Lodge keys to royal couple

The Duke currently resides at the property with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew's Windsor home could soon be given to another royal couple amid ongoing Palace drama.

King Charles' highly controversial brother, Prince Andrew, is reportedly showing resistance to leaving the Royal Lodge despite pressure from the monarch.

The Duke currently resides at the property with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Over time, reports have suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton may be offered the Royal Lodge.

However, royal experts note that the future King and Queen appear content at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to insiders, William and Kate have shown little interest in relocating to the expensive Royal Lodge, partly due to the accommodation needed for domestic staff, a condition they reportedly are not comfortable with.

Royal author, Gareth Russell previously spoke exclusively to GB News about the potential candidates of the property. He stated, 'The logical choice would be the Prince and Princess of Wales but they have shown little interest in moving home again. It could be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.'

For the unversed, King Charles is believed to be urging his younger brother to relocate to Frogmore Cottage. However, Prince Andrew remains unwilling to leave the Royal Lodge, citing reliance on a cast iron lease.