Prince Harry surges past Princess Charlotte in web searches after major defeat

Prince Harry took the lead in online search trends over Princess Charlotte after a significant setback in his legal battle.

Prince William and Princess Kate's only daughter, Charlotte, recently celebrated her 10th birthday, as the doting parents proudly shared a stunning, smiling photo of the young royal.

Meanwhile, William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, lost his Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements in the UK.

Amid these two developments in the British royal family, fans have shared their two cents and noted key highlights.

At 11.29am. on Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media team posted a birthday tribute to Charlotte, and at that time she was ahead of her uncle Harry in web searches.

However, the Duke of Sussex later overtook his niece at 10.04pm. by a whopping 96 percentage points.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to California with their children.

Since then, the Suits star has only returned to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for the decisions of RAVEC (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures), opposed Harry's appeal.

One royal watcher wrote, 'I find it disgusting that Prince Harry has stolen Princess Charlotte's thunder.'

However, some fans came to Duke's defense. One commented: 'Were the courts trying to undermine Princess Charlotte also? He is talking about his family's security and you are more interested in birthday!!?

This sudden shift in attention highlights how swiftly public interest can change, especially when royal events and controversies unfold simultaneously.