King Charles, Prince William to accept Harry's 'reconciliation' offer?

King Charles and Prince William are set to undermine Prince Harry's hopes for reconciliation with the royal family, as he chose an inappropriate platform to extend an olive branch.

The Duke of Sussex recently asked his wife to make amend with the royals while sharing his inner feelings over legal setback in the UK security case.

Harry said to BBC that he is open to reconciling with the key royals as life is "precious" to hold grudges and he has 'forgiven' them as well.

Decoding the former working royal's interview appearance, body language expert Judi James said, "The words that Harry used about losing his court case: that he was 'devastated, gutted and surprised' could well be the exact words that King Charles might echo about this latest bombshell interview."

As per The Mirror, she claimed that Harry appeared "angry" during the conversation. The expert added, "At times he looked as if he might either scream or cry."

Speaking of the chances of Harry's return to the royal fold, Judi believes that the Duke's emotional pleas might not change the minds of his father and brother.

She shared, "Dream on Harry. You may be right in feeling that you deserve the same level of security as other people who have quit public life – but this was definitely not the way to forge any reconciliation with the family you were born into."