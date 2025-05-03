King Charles, Prince William close doors at Harry as feud deepens

Prince Harry's latest attempt to emotionally impress his royal relatives has seemingly backfired as King Charles and Prince William appear to have moved on from the Duke of Sussex's drama.

The Duke of Sussex, who was trained under Queen Elizabeth II to take on important duties, could play a significant role within the royal family. However, his frustration with the Firm suggests he's nowhere in the monarchy.

Future monarch William will also not welcome the Duke back despite Harry's new plea for reconciliation, according to a royal expert and author.

On Friday, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital: "Over the years, the gulf has widened between Prince William and Harry, all due to Harry’s ever public denigration of the royal family, not the least of which has been this most recent BBC interview."

The expert went on explaining the difference between the two royal brothers' personality, saying: "Prince William is more resolved than ever to take action once he becomes king. His overriding concern is protecting the monarchy."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner shared similar sentiments, adding: "The short answer (is) will William forgive Harry and Meghan and welcome them back? A big fat royal no."

Turner told the same outlet: "King Charles will have to overrule his petulant son once again if the Sussexes wish to make up and return.

"It is not what Harry can do. It is what will make a seismic shift in William’s determination to not allow his brother and family back is the real question. Partly because of the ‘Spare’ book and allegedly also allowing his very popular brother and sister-in-law back into the royal household."

Fordwich lashed out at Harry as he pointed out: "After all, hypocritical Harry has publicly stated he has regrets regarding estrangement, yet he’s neither said nor done anything to express regrets regarding his own behaviour.

"Yes, life is preciousness, but he might have thought of that prior to publicly lambasting his father and his own family whilst airing his long-held personal grievances," Fordwich said, referring to Harry's recent comments.

However, Harry, in his latest interview with the BBC in California, said: "I would love a reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry felt let down as he described his court defeat as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch up." He apparently blamed the royal household for influencing the decision to reduce his security.