James Cameron gets Martin Sheen as ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ audiobook narrator

James Cameron reveals Martin Sheen narrating ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’

Martin Sheen is lending his legendary voice to a story that promises to be as haunting as it is historic, and it’s all thanks to none other than James Cameron.

The Titanic director has tapped Sheen to narrate the audiobook version of Ghosts of Hiroshima, the upcoming book by Charles Pellegrino, set to be released on August 5.

This isn’t just any gig for Sheen — it’s a dream come true for Cameron, who’s had this project on his radar for a whopping fifteen years.

“Martin Sheen is my dream come true to read this book for audio,” Cameron shared with Deadline.

“His voice-over narration for Apocalypse Now still haunts me, and for a subject this dark, he will give it the gravitas and humanity that it needs.”

And yes, Cameron fans, that means a non-Avatar project is finally coming into the frame.

The filmmaker has officially chosen Ghosts of Hiroshima as the basis for his next movie — his first non-blue-people film since Titanic ruled theaters back in 1997.

Once the Avatar schedule loosens its grip, Cameron is ready to dive in and bring this gripping story to the big screen, promising what he calls an “uncompromising theatrical film.”

The timing of Pellegrino’s book is no coincidence. Its release aligns with the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing in 1945.

The story at its core is truly jaw-dropping — it follows the real-life journey of a Japanese man who, against all odds, survived the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, then hopped on a train to Nagasaki... and survived a second nuclear explosion. That’s right — twice.

Ghosts of Hiroshima doesn’t just tell a powerful story; it unearths it. With firsthand accounts from bomb survivors and cutting-edge forensic archaeology, Pellegrino’s book — and eventually, Cameron’s film — aims to capture history through the lens of science and human endurance.

With Martin Sheen bringing his iconic voice to the audiobook, expect chills, emotion, and yes, probably a few moments where you’ll just need to pause and take a deep breath.