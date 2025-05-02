Country star Lainey Wilson steps into new territory

Country music singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson has stepped into uncharted territory, trading microphones with scripts.

It has been reported that the Grammy-winning singer has been tapped to make her feature film acting debut with Universal’s adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover’s bestsellers, Reminders of Him.

The new addition to the upcoming movie will join the previously announced cast, which includes Bradley Whitford, Lauren Graham, Maika Monroe, Nicholas Duvernay, Rudy Pankow, and Tyriq Withers.

Notably, the country sensation has a familiar connection with the film as she previously bestowed Universal with the original song Out of Oklahoma to last year’s blockbuster Twisters.

The full soundtrack not only made it to the top spot on the Billboard country charts but was also nominated for a Grammy.

It is pertinent to note that the latest movie will not be the Wildflowers and Wild Horses singer's first acting project ever. She previously showed off her acting chops in Yellowstone.

Lainey, who is engaged to her longtime boyfriend and former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges, played Abby, a recurring role of a musician introduced in season 5.

The character was specifically written for Lainey, 32, after the hit series began featuring her music in the second season.

Notably, Universal plans to release the movie in theatres on February 13, 2026, a day ahead of Valentine’s Day.