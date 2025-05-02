Dolly Parton chokes up as she talks life after husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton is still finding her footing after the death of her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean.
In a heartfelt interview with TODAY on May 2, the queen of country got emotional as she spoke about life without the man she’s loved since she was 18.
“Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up,” Parton, 79, told Savannah Guthrie during a sit-down at Dollywood. “But we were together 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old.”
The Jolene hitmaker admitted the past two months haven’t been easy. “It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits,” she said. “I’ll do fine... but I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him. He was a great partner to me.”
Though Dean famously stayed out of the spotlight, Parton said she’s been overwhelmed by the global response to his passing. “I’ve gotten so many cards, letters, flowers, from all over the world,” she said, then added with a smile, “I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous.”
Since his death, Parton has honoured Dean both privately and publicly. She recently released a tribute track, If You Hadn’t Been There, in Dean's memory.
King Charles, Queen Camilla release statement after Harry suffers crushing defeat in the UK
Madonna confirms if she would be attending Met Gala next week
Prince Harry reacts to verdict as Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos dismissed the Duke's appeal
Kanye West and Bianca Censori display a united front as they pursue legal action for medical malpractice
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020
The comedian has been granted bail in his first court hearing for his charges of sexual assault and rape