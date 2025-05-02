Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about attending this year’s Met Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently made shocking revelation on not attending this year’s Met Gala.

“I have to work... but there's gonna be so much to see and I look forward to seeing what everybody does,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The 60-year-old actress opened up that the event will be held on May 5 which is Monday and she has to fulfill some professional commitments.

“I can't wait to see how they interpret the theme and the sort of homework they did for the assignment,” said the 60-year-old.

The former Sex and the City star cannot resist the annual event, which also acts as a fundraising festival, held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan.

Sarah told the outlet, “I care a lot about it and I want to try to really honour the work of the curators and everybody who sort of inspired the moment for those of us who get to attend.”

Meanwhile, the And Just Like That... actress, who shares three children with husband Matthew Broderick, claim to fame with her role as fashionista columnist Carrie Bradshaw.

However, she quipped that her daughters do not seek any advice from her when it comes to style.

Sarah pointed out, “They don't...they come to me as a parent to the degree that any 15-year-old, almost 16-year-old, comes to a parent.”

“But it isn't anything to do with any relationship that I have with fashion. It's a rather routine question that a child may ask a parent for advice,” explained the actress.

Sarah mentioned, “I don't think they are uniquely because I may have spent some time in a pretty dress.”

'The actress clarified that her children “wanted the advice, they don't want advice, I'm just there”.

“Sometimes it's nice to be able to say 'Yes, borrow this bag...' But any time a parent asks for help or advice, I like it very much,” mentioned Sarah.

Meanwhile, Sarah has been a regular of Met Gala appearance for last few years.