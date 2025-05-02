Tish Cyrus gets honest about mental breakdown before Billy Ray split

Billy Ray Cyrus’s former wife Tish Cyrus has recently opened up about the challenges she faced before divorce.

During an appearance on latest episode of Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, Tish reflected on hard times she experienced while raising five children and Billy Ray split.

Tish, who was joined by her daughter Noah Cyrus, discussed crazy period in her life after she suffered with anxiety and her children.

It is pertinent to mention that this podcast was recorded before Billy went public with his new Elizabeth Hurley relationship in April.

Noah also appreciated her mother and said how “proud” she is of her for making it through a really hard time.

Tish reflected, “It was a crazy period but here we are.”

The mother of Miley talked about month-long “complete psychological breakdown” she suffered before she divorced Billy.

Tish revealed that she made her final decision to leave Billy in 2020, the same year her mother died.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Tish responded to a question about what it meant to be a good mother.

“I think we all question if we're a good mom and put so much judgement on ourselves when we're parenting and especially looking back on,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Tish told the podcast host, “When you're so in the moment, especially when you have five kids, you're just surviving and getting through every day… Especially when you're a single parent.”

“I was stressed. Moving to California and dealing with school and homeschool and sets. It was a lot but now I've learned to step back and look at the bigger picture,” explained the singer’s mother.

Meanwhile, Tish added, “Another thing I've learned is just to be kind to yourself.”