Walton Goggins slams interviewer for asking about Aimee Lou Wood feud

Walton Goggins gives curt response to question about ‘White Lotus’ co-star Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins, who is rumoured to be feuding with his The White Lotus co-star, Aimee Lou Wood, slammed interviewer for touching the subject.

The 53-year-old actor shut down any questions about the actress and the supposed feud which led them to unfollow each other.

During his interview with The Times, Goggins was briefly responded, “I’m not gonna have that conversation," when asked why he unfollowed Wood.

The Fallout actor’s publicists also doubled down saying, “We’re not going there, thank you,” and asking to move on to the “Next question."

When the journalist tried approaching the topic again seeing Goggins will be hosting Saturday Night Live on may 10th, few weeks after Wood spoke out against the “mean and unfunny” sketch based on her, Goggins refused to discuss again.

"There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum," he said.

On a final attempt to ask about the alleged feud, the actor shut them down again, saying, "What the f---? Come on, buddy. Wow."

The interview ended there when a publicist told the interviewer, "We’re going to end it there."