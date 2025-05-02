Florence Pugh reacts to uncanny resemblance with Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh has recently shared shocking reaction to uncanny resemblance with Scarlett Johansson.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the Thunderbolts* world premiere, the Oppenheimer star responded to a query about her look similar to Scarlett in Jurassic World movie.

The reporter revealed that Florence fans thought that Scarlett was her after Jurassic World trailer came out.

After looking at the photo of herself and Scarlett in different movies, Florence was stunned to see so much semblance.

“Oh my God! That’s really cool,” said the 29-year-old.

Earlier at the premiere, Florence mentioned that she “missed” Scarlett on the set of Thunderbolts*.

The actress, who plays the lead character Yelena Belova in the new Marvel movie, started her Marvel journey with the movie, Black Widow in 2021.

The Don’t Worry Darling star told reporters at the time, “My whole journey with Marvel was because Scarlett trusted me.”

“Scarlett wanted me to join her movie, Black Widow, six years ago. So, I always miss her presence,” stated Florence.

The Little Women actress pointed out, “I feel like it was such a mean thing to begin the journey with someone and then you never get to work with them again on it.”

“It was kind of wild that the movie was the first and the last time I would get to experience this world with Scarlett,” explained Florence.

Meanwhile, the actress added, “I am genuinely always just hoping that Scarlett is proud.”