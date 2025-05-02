Samuel L. Jackson pens heartfelt note to mark wife LaTanya's Tony nomination

Samuel L. Jackson celebrated his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s big achievement, earning a Tony nomination, with a sweet message.

The Pulp Fiction actor uploaded a carousel post with meaningful note to congratulate his wife on her nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her remarkable role in Broadway play Purpose.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THE INCREDIBLE @ltjackson_ ON THIS MOST DESERVED RECOGNITION [exclamation marks and roses emoji]. WHEN DIAMONDS MEET, TONYS HAPPEN [diamond emoji]," he wrote.

Several celebrities applauded the actress for her well-earned success. Samuel's Captain Marvel co-star Brie Larson, left a series of heart emojis in the comment section. The White Lotus star, Walton Goggins commented, "LaTanyaaaaaas!!!!!!! [several crying emojis] congratulations LOVE! Proud husband right there."

In an interview with PEOPLE, LaTanya reflected on what the nomination meant to her.

"Being back on Broadway in a play as monumental as Purpose has been an incredible challenge and a true gift," she said.

Expressing deep gratitude to cast and crew, she added, "Thank you to our playwright, the once in a generation talent, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and to our director, the great Phylicia Rashad."

"I share this wholeheartedly with the entire company of our show, and especially my exceptional ensemble cast: Harry, Jon, Alana, Glenn and Kara. My cup is overflowing with the most grateful appreciation," LaTanya continued.

The 78th Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be held on June 9, 2025.