Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on ‘Buffy’ reboot fake character report

Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on ‘Buffy’ reboot fake details report

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently denied fake characters report regarding Buffy reboot.

While speaking to Elite Daily, the actress and producer, who will reprise Buffy Summer role in the reboot, has outrightly rejected “fake characters” and other details report that circulated online in March about her upcoming Hulu revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Those are all fake characters. That thing that got released is all fake,” said the 48-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Scooby Doo actress explained how Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao changed her mind about the Buffy reboot.

“Every pitch I heard was just like, ‘Let’s just do Buffy again.’ Why? But the passion that Chloé came to me with, what she wanted to do with the show and the character, and why Buffy is needed now — it was the first time where I thought, ‘OK, there’s a reason,'” explained Sarah.

Reflecting on the new plot, the Cruel Intentions actress pointed out, “The whole point of an antihero is to be a hero for the people who don’t fit in the box, the people who aren’t like everybody else.”

“That’s who I want to tell stories for: the person that really looks to these stories to feel a connection,” remarked Sarah.

It is pertinent to mention that the Buffy reboot has been in the works for nearly four years now.

The actress stated, “We won’t do it unless it’s 100% right and there’s 100% a reason.”

Besides Sarah, Chloé and the Zuckermans as producers, Dolly Parton will return as an executive producer on the series.

Meanwhile, Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who also wrote the 1992 movie the series was based on, has no involvement in the reboot.