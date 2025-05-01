Demi Lovato flaunts her slim figure amid speculation

Demi Lovato shows off incredible transformation after major weight loss

Demi Lovato seems to enjoy the attention she is getting post her drastic weight loss.

The former Disney star fans are left to assume that she has used Ozempic as the actor-singer continues to stun fans with her slim body.

A few days back the 32-year-old had flaunted her trimmed figure on Instagram leaving fans shocked.

The Camp Rock alum is now treating her fans with pictures from her trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The 32-year-old can be seen in the snaps uploaded Tuesday, April 29 wearing print T-shirt over-flowing blue skirt belted around her sleek physique.

She completed her look with fashionable sunglasses.

The American singer-songwriter captioned the post with two butterfly emojis.

However, fans expressed more concern than praise for Jonas Brothers' friend.

One social media user wrote, "Honey just stop the ozempic."

"Demi ilysm but stop rn with the ozempic you've been perfect for ages please keep some curves," claimed second netizen.

Another internet user chimed in, "She has the Ozempic drop in her cheeks."

For the unversed, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes' fiancée has always been candid about her mental health journey.