Jennifer Garner, John Miller drop new bombshell after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, have recently dropped bombshell with their major move in their relationship.

A source close to the couple revealed to US Weekly, “John is basically living with Jennifer part-time.”

The insider spilled one of the reasons for the relocation was that John reportedly moved out of his home after the deadly January wildfires in Los Angeles.

“He has an office in L.A. and splits his time between staying there and at Jennifer’s home,” noted an insider.

However, the source added, “He’s been staying with Jennifer more often [and] doesn’t want to impose, so he’s looking for his own place and deciding whether he’ll rent or buy.”

Jennifer, who started dating John in 2018, lately showed off her affection to her boyfriend during Easter weekend last month.

Both looked happy when the 13 Going On 30 actress walked John to his car and then they shared a kiss before he drove away.

Another insider told In Touch Weekly that John wasn’t worried about Jennifer’s close relationship with her former husband Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three children.

“Ben and Jen hug a lot and show physical affection. And while there’s a lot of people hoping they’ll get back together; it’s not going to happen,” explained a source.

The source pointed out that Jennifer “is happy that Ben has finally found inner peace, but she’s in love with John”.

“John knows Jen is loyal to him and can also be there for the father of her children. That’s just who Jen is,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, the source told the outlet, “It’s not for everyone, but John is very confident in what he has with Jen. He’s not concerned.”