Princess Beatrice husband sends message to Prince William, Kate amid Andrew feud

Prince Andrew's son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice, has sent a rare public message to Prince William and Princess Kate amid ongoing crisis within the royal family.

Beatrice's hubby emerged as the only royal family member to publicly react to the Prince and Princess of Wales's anniversary photo, seeming strengthening his and family's ties with the future King and his wife Princess Catherine.

Edoardo, who married into the royal family, appeared to break ranks with this public display of affection to William and Kate, showing his support by dropping two heart emojis in the comments section of the couple's romantic Instagram post.

His heart melting gesture comes amid claims that William sees his scandal-scarred uncle Andrew as an “unsolvable problem” for the British monarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose to combine their 14th wedding anniversary celebrations with royal duties during their two-day visit to Scotland as the parents-of-three continue to balance their royal responsibilities with personal milestones.

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths claimed that heir to the British throne William avoids to “be seen anywhere near his uncle” as “issues resurface with alarming regularity.”

“Andrew popped up at the Easter service. While, William was notably absent, Griffiths explained to GB News.

However, Edoardo's message seems to be an effort to ease tension within the family.